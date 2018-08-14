Cooper visits tribe-repaired home

Gov. Roy Cooper speaks Monday with Brenda Jacobs about repairs to her home as Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin looks on. Jacobs' home was one of 36 that suffered damage from Hurricane Matthew and the tribe helped repair using almost $1 million that the General Assembly provided through the N.C. Housing Finance Agency. Gov. Roy Cooper speaks Monday with Brenda Jacobs about repairs to her home as Tribal Chairman Harvey Godwin looks on. Jacobs' home was one of 36 that suffered damage from Hurricane Matthew and the tribe helped repair using almost $1 million that the General Assembly provided through the N.C. Housing Finance Agency. Courtesy photo | Robeson County North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tours the Griffin Park apartments in Lumberton on Monday. The housing development is 72 units of affordable housing under construction using Hurricane Matthew relief funding and other sources. Courtesy photo | Robeson County North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper tours the Griffin Park apartments in Lumberton on Monday. The housing development is 72 units of affordable housing under construction using Hurricane Matthew relief funding and other sources.

PEMBROKE — Gov. Roy Cooper visited the Mt. Olive Community on Monday to see a home that was rehabilitated through the Lumbee Tribe.

The homeowner, Brenda Jacobs, was happy to show off the construction and renovation that had taken place at her home since being damaged by Hurricane Matthew, which hit Oct. 8, 2016, causing significant damage to the roof and interior of the house that had been her home for more than 40 years.

“It’s a positive experience when someone’s home has been prepared and they’re back in it, and we know that there is still a lot of people who need help and we’re going to provide that for them,” Cooper said.

Jacobs applied for and was refused help from the Federal Emergency Management Agency, which deemed her ineligible for assistance. She then reached out to the Lumbee Tribe’s Housing Department, and was provided help from the Essential Single-Family Rehabilitation Loan Pool – Disaster Recovery program in August 2017. She received help for repairs to the home’s roof, flooring, windows, top cabinets and ceiling.

The Lumbee Tribe issued an electrical test and brought all findings up to state building codes. All repairs were completed in November.

The Essential Single-Family Rehabilitation Loan Pool – Disaster Recovery program is designed to help assist with rehabilitation of owner-occupied homes in disaster-affected counties. Through the Disaster Recovery Act of 2016, the General Assembly has authorized an allocation of $20 million to the agency through the North Carolina Housing Trust Fund to help many of the North Carolina residents who have suffered from these disasters.

The Lumbee Tribe was among 36 agencies and organizations that applied for the funding through the N.C. Housing Finance Agency. Money was divided based on needs. Some staff from the N.C. Housing Finance Agency joined Cooper on Monday’s visit.

The Lumbee Tribe has served 36 families and the total amount of funding spent is $948,473.

“On behalf of The Lumbee Tribe, we would like to thank Gov. Roy Cooper, N.C. General Assembly, and N.C. Housing Finance Agency for the funds,” said David McGirt, the tribe’s interim New Construction manager. “We had more housing needs than available funds. Thanks to the cooperative efforts, we have helped 36 families.”

Cooper said he knows there continues to be need for help in repairing homes. He offered a three-digit tip on how to try to find that help.

“People who still need assistance with disaster recovery are encouraged to continue to apply for different funds that are available through the state,” he said. “You can dial 211. That will provide information and help when applying for different funds.”

The governor also visited the Griffin Park apartments off Roberts Avenue in Lumberton, which is under construction. The 72 units of affordable housing are being built with Hurricane Matthew as well as several other sources of funding.

