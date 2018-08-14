Crime report

Latasha Jennings reported to the Lumberton Police Department that she and a female friend were the victims of an assault with a vehicle. According to the report, someone attempted to hit Jennings and her friend with a vehicle while threatening both women.

Tracy Oxendine reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a vehicle parked in front of a business on Wintergreen Road and stole a black Taurus handgun, a purse, a pouch and an assortment of credit cards. The estimated value of the stolen items was listed as $447.50 on the incident report.

Corey Lindsey reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a vehicle parked on North Elm Street and stole a black .45 caliber handgun and a designer handbag. The estimated value of the stolen items was listed as $200 on the report.

An employee of Tractor Supply Company on Lackey Road reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a camouflaged print 196 CC mini bike with a value of $641.99.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Myra Travis, Worth Street Extension, St. Pauls; Lucesia Swint, North Oakton Church Road, Orrum; Angel Harrington, Mary C Road, St. Pauls; Trina Mearite, Fernwood Circle, Lumberton; Deborah Young, Dixie Trail, Lumber Bridge; and Ertle Moore, U.S. 74 West, Lumberton.

The following incidents of larceny were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Willie Murphy, Gaddys Mill Road, Maxton; Woodrow Hill, Alamac Road, Lumberton; Lumbee River EMC, Powersville Road, Lumberton; Robert Lee, East Davis Road, Fairmont; and Melissa Locklear, McGoogan Farm Road, Shannon.

The following incidents of assault with a deadly weapon were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Bobby Locklear, U.S. 301 North, Lumberton; and LeShaondia Castro, N.C. 211 East, Lumberton.

The following incidents of robbery with a deadly weapon were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Gerardo Varrillo, Alicia Drive, Lumberton; Johnathan Westbrook, N.C. 72 and West Pine Log Road, Lumberton; and Dylan Tanner, McMillian Road, Pembroke.

The following incidents of larceny of a firearm were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Tammy Locklear, Raft Swamp Drive, Lumberton; and Hope Dial, Whistling Rufus Road, Pembroke.

The following incidents of larceny of a motor vehicle were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Kings Paving, Old Stage Road, Lumberton; and Louis Henderson, N.C. 71 North, Maxton.