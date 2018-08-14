Local man joins credit union advisory council

RALEIGH — A Robeson County fire inspector has been appointed to an advisory council for Local Government Federal Credit Union.

Justin Hunt, a Robeson County Emergency Management employee, will serve on the credit union’s Eastern Sandhills Advisory Council, according to Donna Gonyeau, the credit unit’s Public Relations manager. The council comprises Bladen, Cumberland, Harnett and Robeson counties.

Hunt will be part of an initiative to educate people on the benefits of credit union membership and will relay feedback to the board of directors regarding available/potentially available products and services, delivery of service and member needs, according to Gonyeau. Advisory council members function as the Local Government Federal Credit Union’s eyes and ears throughout the state and serve as liaisons between credit union members and non-members and management.

The Local Government Federal Credit Union serves North Carolina’s local government employees, elected and appointed officials, and volunteers and their families.