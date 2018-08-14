Red Springs man charged in rape attempt

Morrison Morrison

RED SPRINGS — A Red Springs man has been arrested in connection to an alleged sexual assault on a woman.

Carnell Morrison, 39, of 36 Toni Jai Drive, Lot 8, was charged with attempted first-degree rape and placed in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond, according to Red Springs police Maj. Kimothy Monroe.

Red Springs police responded about 8:30 a.m. Saturday to a call and went to 806 S. Main St., where they met with a 30-year-old female who said she had been sexually assaulted, according to Monroe. The assault reportedly took place in a cornfield near Hubert McLean Road shortly before the officers arrived. Sgt. Drake Strickland called for K-9 assistance and began searching the cornfield.

Strickland found Morrison standing nude in a vegetated area and he was arrested, according to Monroe. Evidence was collected at the crime scene and turned over to detectives.

Morrison