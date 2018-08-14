Man critical with gunshot wound

LUMBERTON — An investigation continues into a shooting last week that has left a 28-year-old man in critical condition.

Earl Godwin was shot in the head by his father-in-law on Aug. 7, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. He is at an undisclosed hospital.

Deputies responded to a call at a residence at 941 T&P Road, said Maj. Anthony Thompson. When lawmen arrived, Godwin was found in the yard of his residence with a gunshot wound to the temple.

”He had one gunshot wound. It was some type of domestic issue,” Thompson said.

Godwin, who lives with his wife and in-laws, returned home the night of Aug. 7 and was met in the yard by his wife, who attempted to convince Godwin to get back in his vehicle, Thompson said.

“His wife was trying to get him to leave,” he said. “At some point the father, who is Charles Prevette, intervened. Prevette shoots Godwin.”

No charges had been filed as of Tuesday, Thompson said.

