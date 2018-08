Lori Ransom reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of vandalism on Riley Circle in Lumberton.

Nikki Locklear reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of a larceny on Great Marsh Church Road in Shannon.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Luis Gonzalez, Rennert Road, Lumberton; Lebron Rigilio, Straightway Drive, Fairmont; and Audrey Barnes, Hestertown Road, Lumberton.