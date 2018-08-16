Crime report

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

William Howell, Pinto Drive, Lumberton; Margie Oxendine, Ransom Road, Lumberton; Juan Acevedo, Columbus Circle, Red Springs; William Britt, U.S. 74 West, Lumberton; Stephanie Best, West Parkton Tobemory Road, Parkton; Shanequa Sinclair, South Chicken Road, Rowland.

The following incidents of larceny were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Myrtle Oxendine, U.S. 74 West, Lumberton; Roxanne Fanagan, Missouri Road, Maxton.

Tasha Robinson reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a firearm was stolen from a residence on Turkey Branch Road in Fairmont.