LUMBERTON — A section of N.C. 71 near Maxton will be closed for most of the coming week so a pipe beneath the roadway can be replaced.

The section will be closed to both lanes of traffic starting at 7 a.m. Monday until 4 p.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The detour will be N.C. 71 to Skyway Church Road in Scotland County to Airport Road in Scotland County to U.S. 74 Business back to N.C. 71.