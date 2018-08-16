Man accused of using minor in drug sale

Jacobs Jacobs

LUMBERTON — A Pembroke man was arrested for selling drugs on The University of North Carolina at Pembroke campus and using a minor to help him sell those drugs, according to court documents.

Gabriel Landen Jacobs, 20, of 8835 N.C. 72, was arrested on Tuesday for employing or intentionally using a minor to commit a drug law violation, being in possession of marijuana paraphernalia and felony possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana, according to court records. The UNCP Campus Police investigated the July 14 incident.

He was placed under a $2,500 bond for the employing a minor charge. The bond amount for the drug charges was not available Thursday afternoon.

Jacobs feloniously hired a 15-year-old, who had 1.5 ounces of marijuana in his possession, “to facilitate the sale and delivery of marijuana” to a person who was between 18 and 21 years old, court records show.

Jacobs had in his possession 4.7 ounces marijuana, yellow scales, two mason jars and three plastic bags when he was arrested, according to the court documents. Also in his possession were “wraps,” which were used to “prepare, package, store, contain and introduce into the body marijuana,” according to court documents.

Jacob made his first court appearance on Wednesday. He is scheduled back in court on Aug. 29.

Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

