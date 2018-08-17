Gunman tries to steal riding mower

Gilchrist Gilchrist

LUMBERTON — A Bladen County man has been charged with trying to steal at gunpoint a riding lawnmower while the owner was on it, court documents show.

David Wilson Gilchrist Jr., 23, of 809 Blue St. in Elizabethtown, was arrested Wednesday and charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection to the July 31 incident, according to court documents.

Gilchrist “committed this act by means of an assault consisting of having possession and threatening the use of a black and silver handgun, where by the life of William McRae was threatened and endangered,” court records show. The mower was valued at $3,000.

Gilchrist made his first appearance on Thursday and is due back in court on Aug. 30.

Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

