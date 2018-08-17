Crime report

A loss prevention auditor reported to the Lumberton Police Department that a person employed by O’Reilly Auto Parts, located on North Roberts Avenue, falsified transactions of refunds and pocketed the money from those transactions. The employee took a total of $265, according to the police report.

Frances Nobles reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a purse stored under a counter at a business on West 27th Street. The estimated value of the purse and its contents was listed as $150 on the report.

Floyd Connor reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a residence on McNeill Street and stole an assortment of old collector coins, one dating back as far as the 1800s. The estimated value of some of the coins was listed on the incident report as $140. The value of some were listed as unknown.

Deyonka Johnson reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone broke into a residence on Finch Road in Maxton.

Seth Chavis reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of an aggravated assault when someone pointed a firearm at him while on Blackfoot Trail in Maxton.

The following incidents of larceny were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Candice Revels, Jacquelyn Avenue, Shannon; James Yarborough, Collins Drive, Lumberton; and Mike Sirmans, Nealy Avenue, Lumberton.