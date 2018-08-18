Back-to-school event today at Northeast Park

LUMBERTON — A back-to-school event will be held Saturday at Northeast Park.

During the event, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., organizers will give out 150 to 200 backpacks and other school supplies. Free hot dogs, drinks and snow cones will also be available.

Nirvana Healing Ministries, based out of Tampa, Fla., collaborated with the Robeson County Recovery Committee to hold the event and to notify people about the resources that are still available for victims of Hurricane Matthew.

“We know that in the community, there’s still people without basic needs,” said Veronica McCloud, who is part of the recovery committee.

Northeast Park is located at 500 Hornets Road in Lumberton.