Fine art reception Thursday at IPCA

LUMBERTON — Inner Peace Center for the Arts will be the host of a fine art reception, poetry reading, book signing and exhibition in celebration of Women of the Red Earth, a traveling exhibition and book from Earth Women Arts Inc., on Thursday.

The event will be from 6 to 8 p.m. at the center, which is located at 700 N. Roberts Ave.

Earth Women Arts is a partnership between author Tonya Holy Elk Locklear and artist Margie Beth Labadie, who co-created this synergistic series of illustrated literary works. Visually striking Native American objects entice viewers to come closer to read newly written, untold histories of Native Americans who continue to struggle in an overwhelmingly non-indigenous United States.

The images by Labadie surround and support Locklear’s poems of Native American identity, family, historical trauma and triumph.

The reception “Women of the Red Earth” is meant as a cross-cultural event. Find out more about Women of the Red Earth: A view through the Indigenous lens, on the web at EarthWomenArts.com. For directions to IPCA, go to www.ipcarts.com or call 910-733-1046.