EcoRobeson targets LNG facility

MAXTON — A liquefied natural gas facility to be built near Maxton will be the target of EcoRobeson’s meeting on Thursday.

The public is invited to the meeting scheduled for 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Renaissance Event Center, located at 107 W. Central St. in Maxton. Speakers will address possible hazards the facility poses to people and the environment.

The meeting notice, which is titled “Dirty Industry: Pipelines and the Proposed Liquid Natural Gas, Hazardous Facility near Maxton,” says there will be information on the hazardous and environmental dangers of carbon-based, methane gas pipelines and LNG processing facilities, including their hazardous, explosive, environmental, and economic risks to people, the environment, rural economies, and the climate.

According to Piedmont Natural Gas, the 1 billion-cubic-foot storage facility will cover about 50 acres of a 685-acre tract of land Piedmont owns near Maxton. Construction is expected to begin in the summer of 2019 and last two years at a cost about $250 million.