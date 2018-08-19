Commissioners have light agenda Monday

LUMBERTON — It could be a short, uneventful evening for the Robeson County Board of Commissioners when it meets on Monday.

The board will meet at 6 p.m. at the county Administrative Building located at 701 N. Elm St. in Lumberton. The evening’s agenda includes three presentations, convening as the Housing Authority board, a report from the board’s Public Works Committee, and the consent agenda.

The board’s meeting will be preceded by a 5:15 p.m. meeting of the Public Works Committee. The committee’s report will be presented by Commissioner Lance Herndon after the commissioners dispense with the consent agenda.

The commissioners will hear three presentations after the public comment segment of the Monday meeting. The scheduled presentations will be made by Ericka J. Whitaker, CEO of Southeastern Community & Family Services, and Stephanie Ashley, program director of the Community Services Block Grant Program; Lisa Hill, Redhill Community Center; and Tanya Underwood, Southeastern Health Community Mobilization specialist, and Dr. Joseph Roberts, Southeastern Health’s vice president of Clinical Effectiveness & Medical Affairs.

When the commissioners convene as the Housing Authority board, they will hear reports on housing and maintenance and consider four resolutions. The resolutions are to amend procurement policy, to contract IT support with the Robeson County Department of Computer Operations, for a website service contract, and for pest control services.

Monday’s consent agenda contains a budget amendment for Public Utilities, 911 Communication, Recreation disposition of records, and more. Consent agendas typically are approved without comment or debate.

The agenda also lists a closed session.