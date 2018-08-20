Our apologies for late or missed newspapers

We at The Robesonian would like to apologize to subscribers who in recent days have had their newspaper delivered late or perhaps not at all. We currently have five routes down and are working to hire carriers for those positions, so late deliveries might continue until that is accomplished. If a paper has been missed, a credit can be received by calling Tammy Oxendine at 910-816-1980, Amanda Revels at 910-416-5872 or Doris Bonds at 910-416-5661. Anyone who is potentially interested in making some money delivering newspapers for The Robesonian is invited to contact Dahlia Hunt, the manager of the Circulation Department, at 910-416-5447.