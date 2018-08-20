Crime report

Mary Hill reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a rental car from in front of a residence on Grand Oak Drive. The 2018 silver Hyundai Santa Fe, with an estimated value of $25,000, belonged to Enterprise Rent-A-Car on Lackey Road.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Chris Taylor, N.C. 211 East, Lumberton; Hannah Hunt, Little Rod Road, Lumberton; Gerome Freeman, Shird Ray Lane, Pembroke; Leann Edwards, Alamac Village Drive, Lumberton; and Wayne Rabon, Simmons Drive, Lumberton.

The following incidents of larceny were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Mike Sirmans, Nealy Avenue, Lumberton; Wallace Kinlaw, Rolling Lane, Lumberton; Wanda Locklear, Allenton Road, Lumberton; Lynn McDaniel, N.C. 211 East, Lumberton; Amber Hewett, Fairgrove Road, Fairmont; Billy Locklear, Old Baker Road, Maxton; Anita Clark, Harley Road, Maxton; Hialeah Palm Trust, West Parkton Tobermory Road, Parkton; Jashawnna Jones, Applewood Road, St. Pauls; and Green Springs Baptist Church.

The following incidents of robbery with a firearm or other weapon were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Jared Castro, Whisper Lane, Lumberton; Ryan Locklear, Albert Road, Pembroke.

The following incidents of assault with a deadly weapon were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Childress Locklear, Scotland Memorial, Laurinburg; Christopher Eason, N.C. 710 North, Pembroke.

Jessie Carter reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a firearm was stolen from a residence on Rolling Lane in Lumberton.