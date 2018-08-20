Lawmen still searching for teenager murder suspect

Lewis-McNair Lewis-McNair

LUMBERTON — A teenager who lawmen say shot and killed a man in July may be hiding with people he knows, according to a Robeson County sheriff’s major.

Anyone who is providing cover for Zyquis Rhaheim Lewis-McNair, 19, of 153 Shelia Road in St. Pauls, could themselves be faced with a crime. Lewis-McNair, the subject of a month-old search, is charged with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle in the July 23 shooting death of Jessie Locklear, 26, of Liberty Park Road.

“Someone is probably hiding him,” Maj. Anthony Thompson said. “You can be charged with harboring a fugitive.”

Lewis-McNair should be considered armed and dangerous, Thompson said. Anyone who comes in contact with him should call 911 or the Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

Deputies answered a call at 12:43 a.m. July 23 on the 9800 block of Rennert Road in Shannon concerning a person being shot. They found Locklear injured and unresponsive inside a vehicle. Locklear appeared to have been shot. Lawmen believe the shooting took place in the parking lot of 12300 Rennert Road in Shannon.

Warrants obtained by The Robesonian show Lewis-McNair’s criminal record dates back to 2015. Several charges from 2017 and 2018 still are pending. Those charges include felony probation violation, felony breaking and entering, felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, failure to yield to flashing lights, and felony conspiracy, all in Robeson County; and misdemeanor carrying a concealed firearm in Cumberland County.

Lewis-McNair was convicted for intimidating a witness and of assault with a dangerous weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, when he used a Glock .40 handgun on May 22, 2017, to assault Brian McMillan, according to the records.

In 2015 Lewis-McNair was charged and convicted of assaulting Anaitonio Brown by punching him in the nose.

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

