Spots open for youth triathlon

PEMBROKE — There are still spots left for youth who want to participate in the 2018 Tri-Warriors Youth Triathlon.

The sporting event will take place Saturday at The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

Young athletes ages 6 to 15 who bike, run and swim can register on-site Friday and Saturday before the race. A registration and a pre-race meeting is scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday at the Jones Athletic Center at UNCP. The meeting will give participants details on the logistics of the race and answer questions. On-site registration Saturday will be from 6:30 to 7:15 a.m. Registration is $30.

The triathlon will begin at 8:10 a.m. Participants are asked to come as early as possible.

Participants ages 6 to 10 will swim 50 yards, bike three miles and run a mile. Ages 11 to 15 will swim 100 yards, bike six miles and run two miles.

Additional information can be found at www.triwarriors.com.