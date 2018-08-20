Lawmen say Narcan saves 2 lives

LUMBERTON — First responders armed with a drug to counteract symptoms of an opioid overdose recently saved the lives of two Fayetteville women found unconscious, according to a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

“It took a few minutes to take effect,” Maj. Anthony Thompson said. “When they regained consciousness, they were uncooperative. They would not give statements.”

Ashley Tew, 25, and Katherine Bridgeman, 54, both of Fayetteville, were found unresponsive in the front seat of a sedan in Lumber Bridge, Thompson said.

So far they have not been charged with any crimes.

A call was dispatched at 8:25 p.m. Wednesday about unresponsive people in a car on North Fayetteville Street in Lumber Bridge, Thompson said. Deputies arrived and found two women slumped over in the front seat of a Kia Soul.

Paramedics administered Narcan to both women, he said. Their condition was unknown Monday afternoon. No additional information was available.

A Naloxone program was initiated about a year ago by Robeson County Emergency Management Services to try to reduce the numver of deaths from a rise of narcotic overdoses. Narcan is a brand name for Naloxone, a drug that when administered can counteract the symptoms of an opioid overdose.

About 62 agencies across the state are administrating Narcan.

Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

