3-week-old recovered OK from stolen vehicle

LUMBERTON — City police say a 3-week-old baby is OK after it was in the back seat of a vehicle that was stolen on Monday night but quickly recovered by lawmen.

According to police Capt. Terry Parker, a call was received at 8:54 p.m. that a dark gray 2014 Ford F-150 crew cab belonging to Lawrence Pittman had been stolen from a home at 1414 Mimosa St. and that the child was in the back seat. A BOLO — be on the lookout — was broadcast to lawmen all across the county and just 11 minutes later, the truck was seen parked at Billy Cox’s Grocery on N.C. 41 North about three miles outside the city limits.

A video camera showed two people getting out and leaving the vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at 9:26 p.m. and found the baby unharmed and recovered the vehicle.

“The Lumberton Police Department would like to thank the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office D-squad for their quick response and help with this incident,” Parker said, “and all other persons who helped resolve this incident quickly.”

Parker said police are looking for two people who stole the vehicle. No description of them was available at the time this story was written.

Anyone with information concerning the investigation should call the Lumberton Police Department and ask for Detective Deana Locklear at 910-671-3845. Callers can remain anonymous.

The Robesonian will continue to update this story as details are available.

https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_police-lights_ne201882183620719-2.jpg