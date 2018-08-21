Crime report

Brian Oxendine reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone entered an unlocked vehicle parked on Dayalpur Avenue and stole a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol. The estimated value of the pistol was listed as $485 on the incident report.

Jacqueline Jones reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a residence on Taylor Street and stole a 50-inch flat screen television, DVD player and a window air conditioning unit. The estimated value of the stolen items was listed as $2,797.65 on the report.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Wayne Rabon, Simmons Drive, Lumberton; Lawrenceceen Godwin, Traveler Road, Lumberton; and Priscilla Lewis, Revels Road, Maxton.

The following incidents of larceny were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Kenneth Lennon, East White Pond Road, Fairmont; Porsha Graham, Skipper Street, Lumberton; Della Hammonds, Sherrill Road, Pembroke; Tammy Dow, Rice Road/Birtie Road, Lumberton; Marshall Bledsoe, Union School Road, Rowland; and Carolyn Locklear, N.C. 211 East, Lumberton.

Lance Locklear reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole a firearm from a residence on U.S. 74 West in Rowland.

Brian Clark reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole a vehicle parked on Lacy Road in Maxton.

Catherine Oxendine reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone pointed a firearm at her while she was on N.C. 211 East in Lumberton.