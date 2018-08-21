Police seek man for alleged assault

The Lumberton Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying this man. The unidentified man is wanted for cutting a man on the hand and punching him in the face in an attempted robbery. The Lumberton Police Department is asking the public’s help identifying this man. The unidentified man is wanted for cutting a man on the hand and punching him in the face in an attempted robbery.

LUMBERTON — Local police are searching for a man in connection to an attempted armed robbery that left the victim injured, according to a police report.

The Lumberton Police Department has released an image taken from a surveillance camera recording of the man being sought, Capt. Terry Parker said in an emailed statement. The department is asking the public’s help identifying the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call the department at 910-671-3845 and ask for Detective Paula McMillan.

Police were called about 8:20 p.m. Monday to the Walmart on Elizabethtown Road regarding an assault in the store parking lot, according to an incident report. Manuell Martinez told officers he was cut with a knife and punched in the face by a man who attempted to rob him.

Martinez suffered a cut on the hand in the attempted robbery, according to Parker’s statement. Martinez refused medical treatment once Lumberton Police officers arrived.

Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

