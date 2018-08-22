Free webinar about preventing cancer is Friday

LUMBERTON — An educational webinar session about a vaccine that combats a virus that can cause cancer has been scheduled for Friday at the Southeastern Health Community Health Education Center.

The session will be noon to 1 p.m. at the center in Biggs Park Mall, located at 2800 N. Elm St. in Lumberton. The webinar is free and open to the public.

The human papillomavirus (HPV) is a common virus that can infect adults and teenagers, according to Kristian Phillips, Community Health Education Center specialist for Southeastern Community Health Services. About 14 million people in the United States will get it each year. Out of these people, HPV will cause about 32,500 cases of cancer in men and women.

While most HPV infections are not harmful, there are some that may cause cancer, according to Phillips. This can include cancer of the cervix in women or cancer in the back of the throat, base of the tongue or tonsils for men. The HPV vaccine may help prevent contraction of the virus. The shot is recommended for children ages of 11 and 12. Teens and young adults who did not get the vaccine are still able to be vaccinated up to the age of 26.

The HPV vaccine is safe and effective, according to Phillips. It is a form of cancer prevention. It can protect children and young adults from getting certain cancers.

Visit MedlinePlus.gov & Cancer.net for more information about the HPV vaccine.

Friday’s session is part of the monthly “Cancer Conversations” series that the hosts in partnership with UNC Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center. Call 910-671-9393 for information of to register for the webinar.