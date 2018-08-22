Crime report

Billy Locklear, a Public Schools of Robeson County employee, reported Monday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone took apart five air conditioning units and stole the copper pipes, coils and cores. The combined value of the stolen items was listed as $4,500 on the incident report.

Eve Dial reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of a larceny on Deep Branch Road in Maxton.

Purcell Strickland reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that he was the victim of a burglary on N.C. 710 North in Pembroke.

The following incidents of motor vehicle theft were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Brian Clark, Lacy Road, Maxton; Franklin McKoy, Cherow Drive, Maxton; and Jason Locklear, N.C. 72 East, Orrum.

The following break-ins were reported Tuesday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Precilla Lewis, Revels Road, Maxton; Wynomie Hammonds, Arthur Road, Red Springs; Eunice Chavis, Old Lowery Road, Shannon; Tamelia Moore, Alamac Road, Maxton; Felix Castrejon, Snipes Road, Red Springs; William Jacobs, Powhatan Drive, Lumberton; Barbara Kessler, N.C. 71 North, Lumber Bridge; and Ricky Lawson, Norment Road, Lumberton.