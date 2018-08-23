Hoke man faces drug charges

Priest Priest

LUMBERTON — A Hoke County man is out on bond after he was charged in Robeson County with possession of cocaine and meth, court documents show.

Kenneth Myrone Priest, 57, of 183 Belton Loop in Raeford, was charged Tuesday with felony possession of cocaine, felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, according to court records. He was released under a $5,000 bond.

Priest “unlawfully, willfully and feloniously did possess cocaine and methamphetamine,” court records show. He also had in his possession drug paraphernalia, according to the court documents.

Priest made his first appearance in court on Wednesday and is scheduled back in court on Sept. 9.

Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

