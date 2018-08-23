Crime report

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Ricky Lawson, Norment Road, Lumberton; and Judy Powell, Fernwood Circle, Lumberton.

The following incidents of larceny were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Southern Ag Builders, Modest Road, Maxton; Herc Rentals, Prospect Road/Cornith Road, Pembroke; Tonya Hunt, Horne Camp Road, Fairmont; and Wanda Lowry, Moss Neck Road, Pembroke.

The following incidents of larceny of a motor vehicle were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Andrea Carmicheal, Garrett Road, Fairmont; and Keith Floyd, Old Stage Road, Fairmont.

The following incidents of assault with a deadly weapon were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

David Simpson, Kenric Road, Lumberton; and Hal Locklear, Cabinet Shop Road, Rowland.