LUMBERTON — City police are giving credit to the public for the arrest of man they say tried to rob a person on Monday in a Neighborhood Walmart parking lot.

According to police Capt. Terry Parker, Brian Hardin, 44, of Singletary Road, is charged with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon. He is under a $75,000 bond on those charges, according to Parker.

Hardin is being held by the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office on other, unrelated charges.

According to Parker, police received a call about a robbery attempt at the Neighborhood Walmart store on Elizabethtown Road at about 8:20 p.m. on Monday. Police released a photo to the media and also circulated the photo through social media. The person targeted in the alleged robbery attempt was not identified.

Parker said that “thanks to numerous calls” police were able to identify the suspect as Hardin.

“The investigative division would like to thank everyone for their help in identifying Mr. Hardin,” Parker said.

Anyone with additional information concerning this attempted robbery should call Detective Paula McMillan at the Lumberton Police Department 910-671-3845. Callers can remain anonymous.

Hardin https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Hardin_ne2018823185044896-1.jpg Hardin