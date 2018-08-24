Crime report

Krystal Todd reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a locker at Lumberton Senior High School on Fayetteville Road and stole a gray cellular telephone with a red and black case. The estimated value of the phone and case was listed as $800 on the incident report.

Linda Chavis reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a residence on Hedgepeth Court and stole a 55-inch television, a karaoke stereo system, a variety of fitted hats and medications. The estimated value of the stolen items was listed as $1,847 on the incident report.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Sandra Smith, Little Rod Road, Lumberton; Douglas Hunt, N.C. 72 West, Lumberton; Joanna Perez, Onnie Joe Road, Maxton; and Raashida McMillan, Long Branch Drive, Lumberton.

The following incidents of larceny were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Edward Buie, West Blue Street, St. Pauls; Autry Walters, Ranger Court, Lumberton; Bonnie Lewis, Thompson Road, Fairmont; Sandra Locklear, Howell Road, St. Pauls; and Shawn McMillan, Sherill Road, Pembroke.

Toni Bullard reported being the victim of an assault by strangulation while on McInnis Road in Red Springs to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Charles Nance reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a vehicle parked in front of a residence on Snake Road in Lumberton was stolen.

Roy Quick reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a firearm was stolen from a residence on Oakgrove Church Road in Lumberton.