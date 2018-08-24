Man charged with indecent liberties

McCollum McCollum

LUMBERTON — A Lumberton man arrested in Mecklenburg County for traffic violations has been returned to Robeson County to face the charge of committing a sex crime against a teenage girl, according to a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office captain.

Paul Rogers McCollum, 34, of Ronald Boulevard, was charged with indecent liberties with a child, Capt. Brian Duckworth said Friday. He was placed in the county jail under a bond of $10,000 on the sex crime charge, and an additional $1,500 for nonsupport.

A woman called the Sheriff’s Office on May 31 and said McCollum inappropriately touched her daughter, according to Duckworth. The teen girl was living in Lumberton at the time, but at a different address than that of her mother, Duckworth said.

Sgt. Detective Durron Burney, of the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Special Victims Unit, completed his investigation and took out a warrant on June 14 for the arrest of McCollum, Duckworth said.

McCollum is scheduled to appear in court on Monday on the charge of indecent liberties with a child, Duckworth said.

Anyone with other information on this case is asked to call Burney at 910-671-3140. Callers can remain anonymous.

Annick Joseph Staff writer

