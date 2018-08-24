Two charged in larceny, kidnapping

Hardin Hardin

LUMBERTON — Two people were arrested Friday and charged with the kidnapping of an infant earlier this week, including a man charged earlier this week with an attempted robbery, according to a Lumberton Police Department spokesman.

Brian Hardin, 44, of Singletary Church Road in Lumberton, is charged with felony larceny, second-degree kidnapping, larceny of a firearm and conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping, according to Capt. Terry Parker. He was served while being held in the Bladen County Detention Center. His secured bond on the new charges was set at $100,000.

Alisha Kaye Hunt, 38, of Hedgepeth Circle in Lumberton, also is charged with felony larceny, second-degree kidnapping, larceny of a firearm and conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping. She was served while in the custody at the Robeson County Detention Center and placed under a secured bond of $250,000.

Hardin was charged earlier this week with attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon, for an incident Monday at the Neighborhood Walmart on Elizabethtown Road. He was under a $75,000 bond on those charges.

Parker said information the public provided concerning that case helped police connect Hardin to the kidnapping. The Walmart incident and the kidnapping occurred the same night.

On Monday night, a 2014 Ford F-150 pickup truck that was stolen at 8:54 p.m. from 414 Mimosa St. had a 3-week-old child in the back seat. The truck was found at Billy Cox’s Grocery on N.C. 41 North about three miles outside the Lumberton city limits shortly after 9 p.m. Surveillance video showed two people leaving the vehicle.

Sheriff’s deputies arrived at 9:26 p.m. and found the baby unharmed and recovered the vehicle.

“The Lumberton Police Department would like to thank the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office D-squad for their quick response and help with this incident, and all other persons who helped resolve this incident quickly,” Parker said at the time.

The Walmart incident occurred about 8:20 p.m. Hardin was identified in that incident after police circulated his photo on social media and in the media.

