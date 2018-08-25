United Way sets goal to raise $750,000

Roark Roark

LUMBERTON — The United Way of Robeson County has set a goal of $750,000 for its 2019 fundraising campaign, a substantial increase of last year’s goal.

This ambitious goal, up nearly $170,000 over 2018, is a response to efforts to expand United Way’s impact, chapter leaders say. The “unofficial” 2018 goal was $580,000. Chapter officials say they are unable to estimate just how much money was raised in 2018 as it still is coming in.

“It’s too early to determine the amount raised during the 2018 campaign as funds continue to trickle in,” said Jordyn Roark, Community Outreach and Marketing coordinator for the local United Way office.

Every dollar donated to the county’s United Way funds supports local programs, Roark said.

The 2019 campaign has designated 19 local programs to receive funds, Roark said. Among them are the Robeson County Partnership for Children, the Rape Crisis Center of Robeson County, the Southeastern Family Violence Center, and Southeastern Hospice House. Donations also will provide funding to local Boy and Girl Scouts troops, the Boys and Girls Clubs of Lumberton, Communities in Schools, the Foster Children’s fund, the Robeson County Church and Community Center, the Lumberton Christian Care Center, and the Sandhill’s region of the American Red Cross, among others.

The United Way of Robeson County kicked off the 2019 campaign on Aug. 2 with a luncheon for business and industry representatives from throughout the county. The luncheon also provided an opportunity for the United Way to “thank local companies and fundraising volunteers for their generosity and commitment to the community,” Roark said.

The 2019 theme is “Be the One.” All county residents are invited to join forces with United Way in its efforts to improve the health, educational opportunities, and financial stability of all residents, Roark said.

“The United Way would also like to highlight The Robesonian and the United Way Small Business Partner Affinity Group as two entities that have stepped up and helped to drive lasting change in our community,” Roark said. “The Robesonian is United Way’s Cornerstone Partner, providing advertising and marketing assistance. “

United Way’s Small Business Partner Affinity Group is a “dedicated group of small business owners who provide $1,200 to $2,400 annually to United Way. This group also engages in networking opportunities, fundraising, and awareness building,” according to information from the United Way.

Members of the 2019 Campaign Cabinet include David F. Branch Jr., Linda Branch, Kathy Hansen, Candace Harke, Morgan Hunt Jones, Sandra Oliver, Abe Marshall, Wanda Sayer, Denise Ward, Mary Winfree and Ken Windley.

Sherry Chance Staff writer

Sherry Chance can be reached by calling 910-416-5649.

