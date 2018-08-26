Fairmont fire department celebrates Sept. 8

FAIRMONT — The Fairmont Rural Fire Department has scheduled its 60th anniversary celebration for Sept. 8.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the fire station, located at 203 Mulberry St.

The day will include free food and refreshments, a water slide, bounce house, dunking tank, fire truck rides, water hose spraying area, horseshoes and cornhole games. Rescue equipment will be on display, and there will be displays by law enforcement agencies. Free souvenir bags will be given to children.

A raffle will be held at the end of the event. Tickets for the raffle are $1 each or $5 for six. The winner must be present.

The rain date is Sept. 15.