Crime report

Dasmond Allen reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole a 2011 Cadillac CTS coupe while it was parked on East Fifth Street. The estimated value of the vehicle was listed as $12,000 on the police report.

An employee of the Shoe Show, located on Roberts Avenue, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole two designer lunch boxes from the store. The combined estimated value of the boxes was listed as $100 on the police report.

Samuel Reid reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a vehicle parked on Seneca Street and stole $80 in cash, a man’s wallet and a pint of vodka. The combined estimated value of the wallet and vodka was listed as $13 on the police report.

Megan Powers reported to the Lumberton Police Department that she was the victim of an assault while on Coree Street. Powers was pushed and slapped in the face, and her hair was pulled by the assailant, according to the police report.

Amdiny Jean reported to the Lumberton Police Department that he was a victim of fraud when someone directed him to buy iTunes cards and then send the code to someone who “intended to deprive” Jean of his property. The estimated amount of money lost was listed as $1,900 on the police report.

Shaqwanna Cromartie reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a vehicle parked on Roberts Avenue and stole a silver ring, an assortment of wallets and personal cards. The combined estimated value of the stolen items was listed as $160 on the police report.

Elston Powell reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a vehicle parked on East Seventh Street and stole $140 in cash.

Ahmaad McKoy reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a residence on Meadow Road and stole a Mossberg 12-gauge pump shotgun. The estimated value of the shotgun was listed as $200 on the police report.

An employee of Specialized Concrete Inc., located on North Sycamore Street, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into the business and stole a collection of “alcoholic beverage cups” and damaged a fire extinguisher and two top-mount exhaust fans. The estimated value of the cup collection was listed as $100 on the police report.

An employee of the Belk store on North Elm Street reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone stole an assortment of shorts. The combined estimated value of the stolen items was listed as $140 on the police report.

An employee of the Robeson County Firefighters Association, located on South Chippewa Street, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into a trailer and stole a 9,000-watt generator, a 26-inch television and a smoke machine. The combined estimated value of the stolen items was listed as $1,275 on the report.

An employee of Ruby Tuesday, located on Fayetteville Road, reported to the Lumberton Police Department that someone drank $71 worth of liquor and then left without paying the bill.

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Sherry Locklear, Fodiesville Road, Shannon; Dawn Hardin-Locklear, Colton Drive, Shannon; Venus Smith, Little Rod Road, Lumberton; Donna Lansdowne , N.C. 72 East, Lumberton; Collins Rowdy, Oxford Circle, Rowland; Tanya Porter, Alamac Road, Lumberton; Cruz Ramos, Chason Road, Lumber Bridge; Shird Oxendine, Shird Ray Lane, Pembroke; Amber Woods, Ronco Drive, Shannon; Felix Castrejon, Snipes Road, Red Springs; and Lylus Bonnette, Nestle Lane, Lumberton.

The following incidents of larceny were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Michelle Vaneck , Singletary Church Road, Lumberton; Corey Locklear, N.C. 20 East, St. Pauls; Terry Bullard, Elrod Road, Rowland; and Kevin Prevatt, Milk Dairy Road, Red Springs.

Corey Locklear reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that a vehicle was stolen from in front of a residence on N.C. 20 East in St. Pauls.