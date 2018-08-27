$25,000 reward offered in shooting of letter carrier

Edwards Edwards

FAIRMONT — A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person, or persons, who shot a letter carrier in the arm with a pellet gun, Fairmont’s police chief said.

“She is recovering right now,” Chief Jon Edwards said Monday. “This crime is a senseless act. A person should be able to go to work and not have to worry about being in danger, especially by a person whose goal in life is to cause chaos such as this.”

Fairmont police are assisting federal postal inspectors in the investigation, Edwards said. Anyone with any information about the assault is asked to call the U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 877-876-2455 and select option No. 2. All information will be kept confidential, and callers can remain anonymous.

As the letter carrier delivered mail on Saturday at 604 Stafford Drive in Fairmont at 12:15 p.m., she was a hit in the arm with a pellet, Edwards said. The pellet lodged in her arm.

The letter carrier will be OK, but this type of “senseless” crime doesn’t normally happen in Fairmont, Edwards said.

“This incident is not indicative of what the people of Fairmont represent,” he said. “They are hardworking people and they don’t deserve this kind of negative publicity surrounding their town.”

The letter carrier was not identified by name.

Edwards https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_jon_ne20188271918336.jpg Edwards

Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]