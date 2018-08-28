Two Robeson residents face charges in Hoke

Dial Dial Collins Collins

RAEFORD — A Robeson County resident has been returned from Florida to face criminal charges in Hoke County.

Hoke County sheriff’s deputies transported on Aug. 1. Kathleen Lavern Hammonds Dial from Brevard County, Fla., to the Hoke County Detention Center, according to information from Sheriff Hubert A. Peterkin. Dial, 44, of 7268 E. Raynham Road in Fairmont, was charged with felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and felony conspiracy breaking and entering a building. She was jailed under an $85,000 secured bond.

Dial is the second person arrested and charged with the Aug. 24, 2017, break-in and larceny on the 7000 block of Arabia Road in Lumber Bridge, according to Peterkin. Charles Elliott Collins Jr., of 8628 Iona Church Road in Fairmont, also was identified as a suspect shortly after the crime was committed. On Sept. 20, 2017, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies located and transferred custody of Collins, 20, to the Hoke County Sheriff’s Office

Collins was placed in the Hoke County Detention Center under a $50,000 unsecured bond.

The information from Peterkin did not include the charges against Collins.

