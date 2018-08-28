Man charged with kidnapping, assault

Dial Dial

LUMBERTON — A Pembroke man is charged with kidnapping and injuring a Maxton woman, and then threatening to cut her head off, according to court records.

Juan Carlos Dial, of 11347 Deep Branch Road, made his first appearance in court on Monday, court records show. He is charged with felony assault causing serious bodily injury, felony second-degree kidnapping and misdemeanor communicating threats.

Dial was in the county jail Tuesday, which was his 41st birthday, under a $35,000 bond, according to information from Robeson County Detention Center.

Melinda Jones suffered an eye contusion, a sprained wrist, a rib contusion and a concussion when she was assaulted, according to court documents. Dial also is accused of kidnapping Jones for the purpose of causing serious bodily injury, the document show.

The court documents also show Dial threatened “to cut her (Jones) head off with a metal sword.”

Dial’s next court appearance is scheduled for Sept. 18.

Dial https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_Juan-Carlos-Dial_ne2018828163143769-1.jpg Dial

Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]