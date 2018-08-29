Store robbery forces lockdown at two schools

Wooten Wooten Sealey Sealey A gunman robbed Bill Cox Grocery and Market this morning, forcing the temporary lockdown of two nearby schools. The search continues for the gunman. A gunman robbed Bill Cox Grocery and Market this morning, forcing the temporary lockdown of two nearby schools. The search continues for the gunman.

LUMBERTON — The hunt continues for a gunman who robbed a grocery store this morning, causing the temporary lockdown of two nearby schools.

No one was injured during the robbery at Billy Cox Grocery and Market at 9108 N.C. 41 North, which is near East Robeson Primary and Littlefield Middle schools. East Robeson Primary is at 4840 Seventh Street Road and Littlefield Middle is at 9674 N.C. 41 North.

“The principals at the two schools were able to effectively administer the lockdown procedures without interrupting the education of our students,” Superintendent Shanita Wooten said. “We are grateful to them (lawmen) and their staff, as well as local law enforcement as everything is now back to our normal routine.”

A lockdown means no one is allowed to enter or exit the building.

Sheriff Kenneth Sealey said a masked man dressed in all black entered the store, brandished a gun, and began firing shots inside the store while demanding money from the cashier. He apparently fled on foot.

“We were told he ran to the left of the store into a mobile home park on Highway 41,” Sealey said. “We are asking for the public’s help with any information about this robbery.”

Both schools were put on lockdown at 9:26 a.m., Wooten said, and were taken off lockdown just before noon.

Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

