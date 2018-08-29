Vendors sought for Labor Day sale

LUMBERTON — Vendors are needed for the 24th annual Labor Day Yard Sale that benefits the downtown Lumberton development fund.

As of Wednesday afternoon, about 30 yard sale vendors spaces were available. Call event organizer Dick Taylor at 910-739-1111 to sign up to be a vendor. The fee is $20.

The yard sale will be take place on Monday, which is Labor Day. The official start time is 7 a.m., but early-bird vendors and bargain hunters have been known to show up as early as 5 a.m.

Local and out-of-town vendors are expected to offer standard garage sale fare, such as attic relics, crafts and food. The event has drawn thousands of shoppers in previous years.