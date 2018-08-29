Murder suspect surrenders

Lowery Lowery Jones Jones

LUMBERTON — One of two people sought in connection with a shooting Sunday at Dogwood Mobile Home Park that left a woman dead and a man wounded has been arrested.

“She turned herself in,” Sheriff Kenneth Sealey said. “We are hoping he turns himself in, too.”

Judy Kay Lowery, 40, of 5770 N.C. 211 East, Lot No. 4, arrived at the Robinson County Courthouse at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday and turned herself into detectives, Sealey said. She was charged with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm in occupied property and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony conspiracy.

She was placed in the Robeson County jail with no bond, Sealey said.

Lawmen still are searching for 20-year-old Geronimo Jones, who has been charged with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm in occupied property and assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill and felony conspiracy.

Anyone with information about Jones’ whereabouts is asked to call the Robinson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3100.

At 6:27 p.m. Sunday, sheriff’s deputies responded to a call at the 5700 block of N.C. 211 East about about two people being shot. The deputies found 20-year-old Nylah Vereen dead of a gunshot wound to the head inside the mobile home, Sealey said. Vereen’s boyfriend, 21-year-old Rokeiem Young, was shot in the hand and leg.

Vereen and Young lived in the mobile home park at 5770 N.C. 211 in Lumberton. Information about Young’s condition was not available as of Wednesday afternoon.

Neighbors told a reporter from The Robesonian that the shootings stemmed from an argument between neighbors.

Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

