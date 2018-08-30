Crime report

The following incidents of breaking and entering were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Mattie Lacy, N.C. 72 West, Lumberton; Melinda Strickland, Oakgrove Church Road, Lumberton; James Chavis, Lewis McNeill Road, Red Springs; Cornelius Locklear, N.C. 711, Lumberton; Lesheyminia Watson, Wire Grass Road, Lumberton; Cody Staples, Bell Road, St. Pauls; Joyce Kinlaw, McPhail Road, Lumberton.

The following incidents of larceny were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Betty Hunt, Mount Baldy Road, Parkton; Delores McCoy, Quail Run Road, Lumberton; Cherylene Hunt, Turkey Branch Road, Fairmont; Kasondra Grimsley, Wire Grass Road, Orrum.

The following incidents of larceny of a firearm were reported to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Larry Clemmons, Blue Road, Parkton; Albert Russell, Genes Road, St. Pauls.