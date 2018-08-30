Police: Shooting victim not cooperating

PEMBROKE — A man who was shot outside of a convenience store near Cornith Road on Tuesday is refusing to cooperate with law enforcement, according to Pembroke police.

Detectives are not releasing the victim’s name as not to compromise their investigation, Chief Ed Locklear said Thursday.

The wounded man, who is from Pembroke, suffered non-life threatening injuries.

“He was struck in the arm. He had minor injuries,” Locklear said. “He didn’t call police. The hospital made contact with us.”

An employee from Southeastern Regional Medical Center reported on Tuesday at 4:45 p.m. that a man with a gunshot wound arrived for treatment of his wound, according to Locklear. That is protocol for a hospital when they treat people who have suffered a gunshot.

It was later discovered the shooting happened outside of Moe’s Mini Mart, Locklear said.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information about the shooting is asked to call the Pembroke Police Department at 910-521-4333. Callers can remain anonymous.

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]