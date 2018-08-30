Man charged with shooting son-in-law

LUMBERTON — The man who allegedly shot his son-in-law in the head has been charged with using a deadly weapon with the intent of killing him, court records show.

Charles Prevatte, 45, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was placed in the Robeson County jail under a $50,000 bond.

Earl Godwin, 28, was taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment, said Maj. Anthony Thompson, with the Sheriff’s Office. His condition was not available as of Thursday.

Deputies responded to a call on Aug. 7 at a residence at 941 T&P Road. Godwin was found in the yard of his residence suffering from a gunshot wound to the temple.

Prevatte lives with his wife, daughter and son-in-law where the shooting took place.

Thompson previously said the incident stemmed from “some type of domestic issue.”

Godwin was met in the yard, the day of the incident, by his wife, who tried to get him to leave the property. During the dispute Prevatte intervened and shot his daughter’s husband.

Prevatte is scheduled back in court on Sept. 18.

Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

