Maxton man accused of arson, destroying parents’ property

LUMBERTON — A Maxton man who had been previously convicted of arson has been charged with setting his parents’ barn on fire and destroying their property, including two vehicles.

Daniel Devon Hicks, 25, of 410 Dixon Road, Maxton, is charged with felony second-degree arson, felony burning personal property, injury to person property and felony cruelty to animals, court records show. He made his first court appearance Monday and was jailed under a $50,000 bond.

“This is the second time he’s been charged with arson,” said Lt. Kevin Graham. “Eleven chickens died in the coupe that was attached to the barn. Animal cruelty was added to the charges.”

The incident on Aug. 23 started after Hicks argued with his parents at their home on Mule Road, according to Graham.

“He went to his mamma’s house earlier that day and got in an argument with his parents,” Graham said.

Graham said that Hicks destroyed a mini-van and a passenger vehicle belonging to his parents, Robert and Dora Hicks.

“Let me say this, I don’t know what all he used, but one item was a patio umbrella weight. He started busting all the windows out of the two vehicles,” Graham said. “The mother goes to the Sheriff’s Office to file warrants. That is when the barn was set on fire.”

Daniel Hicks was hiding behind a tree watching firefighters combat the blaze, Graham said, when sheriff’s deputies spotted him. He was taken into custody without incident.

The 20-by-20-foot building and chicken coupe burned to the ground, Graham said. Hicks is also is accused of setting fire to a couch, a bed, a mattress and tools owned by his parents.

Burnt Swamp and Red Springs Volunteer fire departments responded to the blaze.

Hicks is scheduled in court on Sept. 19.

Nearly eight years ago, Hicks was convicted of second-degree arson, breaking and entering and burning an uninhabited house, court documents show. He received a suspended sentence and was placed on probation.

Hicks violated the terms of his probation when he tested positive for cocaine and marijuana on Jan. 12 and Jan. 14 of 2011.

He admitted “illegal drug use to his probation officer on the same day and requested that he get help for his addiction later that day,” according to court records. Hicks voluntarily entered a drug treatment program.

Hicks violated his probation a second time on Nov. 11, 2012, court records show. Probation was revoked Dec. 18, 2012, and he was sentenced to between 13 and 16 months.

Hicks’ criminal history dates back nine years, and charges include breaking and entering and assault with a deadly weapon.

By Annick Joseph Staff writer

Reach Annick Joseph by calling 910-416-5165 or via email at [email protected]

