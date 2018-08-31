Two charged in Valero robbery

Deese Deese McNeill McNeill

LUMBERTON — Lumberton police have arrested and charged two people with the armed robbery of the Valero store on Wednesday.

Accoring to police Capt. Terry Parker, James Cory Deese, 24 of Back Swamp Road, Lumberton, and James Jamil McNeill, 25, of Pretty Lane, Lumberton, are each charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping and possession of firearm by felon. Parker said Deese was the person who actually entered the store wearing a mask and robbed it of an undisclosed amount of cash.

Each was placed in the Robeson County jail under a $175,000 bond.

Parker said they were arrested Thursday night with assistance from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Parker indicated that information provided by the public helped lead to the arrests.

The store, which is located at 2301 Lackey St. in Lumberton, was robbed at 11:36 a.m. on Wednesday. No one was hurt in the robbery.

The robbery occurred about two hours after Billy Cox Grocery and Market on N.C. 41 North was also robbed at gunpoint. Police said at the time they were exploring the possibility the two robberies were related.

The Robesonian will update this story as warranted.

