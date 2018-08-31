Two charged with breaking in home, setting it on fire

Scott Scott Ellerby Ellerby

LUMBERTON — Lumberton police say they quickly arrested on Friday morning two people suspected in a fire and a burglary at a vacant house thanks to a witness who reported what he saw.

Police Capt. Terry Parker said Christopher Ellerby, 25, of the 4000 block of Alamac Road, and Brannan Seth Scott, 19, of Olsen Drive, are charged with multiple crimes concerning the break-in and fire at 104 Halsey St. that was reported at 12:06 a.m.

Parker said tax records indicate the house belongs to Emanuel Locklear. The police report indicated the house sustained an estimated $3,000 in damage.

The witness saw two people set the fire, and responding officers found Ellerby and Scott and took them into custody, Parker said.

Ellerby has been charged with felony breaking and entering, and felony burning certain buildings. He also was served with five outstanding warrants for four misdemeanors and a felony robbery with a dangerous weapon. He is being held in the Robeson County Detention Center under a $42,000 bond.

The robbery with a dangerous weapon charge is related to a personal armed robbery on July 10 in Weaver Court, according to Parker.

Scott has been charged with felony breaking and entering, and felony burning certain buildings. His was jailed under a $100,000 bond.

“The Lumberton Police Department would like to thank the alert witness in this case reporting what he saw and encourage the public to report crimes they witness,” Parker said.

He said anyone with additional information should call Detective David Williford at 910-671-3845.

The Robesonian will update this story as needed.