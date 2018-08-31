Chavis third to file for tribal chairman

Chavis Chavis

PEMBROKE — Everton Chavis Jr., a Lumber Bridge resident, filed Thursday for the chairman’s seat on the Lumbee Tribal Council.

He becomes the third person to have filed for the chairmanship, joining incumbent Harvey Godwin and Raymond Cummings, chairman of the Robeson County Board of Commissioners.

According to information given to The Robesonian, Chavis, 59, was born in Scotland County to Everton and Walter Mae Chavis. He has three brothers, five sisters and has been married for 36 years. He has three adult children and five grandchildren.

Chavis works with a sanitation company in Lumber Bridge.

“I have never run for any kind of office,” Chavis wrote in a statement. “The Lord put this on my heart to run for this position. If elected, I plan to help the elders and work on a better relationship with the Lumbee people and the Lumbee tribe. I plan to help the Lumbee people get help that they so badly need, and help my people get the federal recognition that they deserve.”

He was the only person to file on Thursday.

The filing period for the November elections continues until Sept. 7. The election is Nov. 13.

Filing can be done from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. each week day at the Elections Office, which is located at 707 Union Chapel Road. The cost to file for chairman is $500, and $250 for a Tribal Council seat.

For information, call the Elections Office at 910-374-6290.

