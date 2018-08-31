Two charged in Valero, Billy Cox robberies

Deese Deese McNeill McNeill

LUMBERTON — Lawmen have arrested and charged two people with the armed robberies of the Valero store and Billy Cox Grocery and Market that occurred on Wednesday morning

According to Lumberton Police Department Capt. Terry Parker, James Cory Deese, 24, of Back Swamp Road in Lumberton, and James Jamil McNeill, 25, of Pretty Lane in Lumberton, are each charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, second-degree kidnapping and possession of firearm by felon in the Valero store robbery.

Each was placed in the Robeson County jail under a $175,000 bond.

Parker said they were arrested Thursday night with assistance from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Information provided by the public helped lead to the arrests, the captain said.

The Valero store, which is located at 2301 Lackey St. in Lumberton, was robbed at 11:36 a.m. on Wednesday. No one was hurt in the robbery.

Deese was the person who actually entered the store wearing a mask and robbed it of an undisclosed amount of cash, Parker said.

The robbery occurred about two hours after Billy Cox Grocery and Market at 9108 N.C. 41 North was robbed at gunpoint.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said through its Facebook page that Deese and McNeill have been charged with multiple crimes in connection with that robbery.

It did not detail the charges, but said Deese’s bond on that robbery was set at $285,000 and McNeill’s at $405,000.

In that robbery, a man who was dressed in black and wearing a mask entered the store and began firing shots into the ceiling. He left with an undisclosed amount of money.

The Sheriff’s Office published photos taken from a surveillance camera that showed the gunman and his accomplice and what appeared to the the vehicle they were traveling in. In that instance, it appears that McNeill was the one who entered the store and Deese stayed outside.

Sheriff Ken Sealey thanked the public for its help in solving the case.

Deese https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_james-corey-deese_ne2018831103519558_ne2018831155228203.jpg Deese McNeill https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/08/web1_justin-mcneill_ne2018831103538275_ne2018831155244411.jpg McNeill