LUMBERTON — A section of U.S. 301 near Rowland will be closed for most of the coming week so a pipeline beneath the roadway can be replaced.

The highway section will be closed to traffic in both directions from 7 a.m. Tuesday until 4 p.m. Friday, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The detour will be Dew Road to Purvis Road to Adams Road back to U.S. 301.