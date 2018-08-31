Crime report

Tanisha Locklear, of Deep Branch Road in Pembroke, reported Thursday to the Lumberton Police Department that someone broke into her SUV at the Lumberton Children’s Clinic and stole $500 cash and an assortment of tools valued at $100.

Daryl Smith reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that someone stole his vehicle at the 5-mile marker on Interstate 95 in Fairmont.

Brittany Brayboy reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office that she was the victim of an assault inflicting serious injury on Joseph H Drive in Pembroke.

The following incidents of larceny were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Alicia Walker, Meadow Road, Lumberton; Harold Bell, Sergeant Road, Shannon; Perdue Transportation Inc., N.C. 20 East, St. Pauls; Martha Watts, U.S. 301 South, Rowland; and Michelle Locklear, Candy Park Road, Lumberton.

The following break-ins were reported Thursday to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office:

Joyce Kinlaw, McPhail Road, Lumberton; James Rudd, Little Rod Road, Lumberton; Michelle Morgan, Broadridge Road, Orrum; and Jorge Luna, Old Allenton Road, Lumberton.